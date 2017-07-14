Harp concert at Elks Park July 16

RANGELY | Christina Ivanna, harpist, will provide a family concert and hands-on event Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at Elks Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Monday, July 17 at 9 a.m. the TANK will “Honor the Elders” featuring Christina Ivanna and Lois LaFond. For more information call 970-368-2657. Donations gratefully accepted.
