Elk enjoy good weather…
January 11, 2015 Sean McMahon 0
Wildlife was out enjoying the weather on Saturday east of Meeker. It was one of the few sunny days to be taken in recently. It seems that these seven elk and two turkeys, far left, […]
Bear tranquilized in Meeker…
October 6, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
This bear sow had to be tranquilized the night of Sept. 3 when she was found in a tree in the 500 block of 12th Street in Meeker. Related
Hey, foxy lady…
May 19, 2013 Sean McMahon 0
Mama fox ran off, but two of her four kit foxes remained at play outside their den Friday amid meadow land along County Road 8, not far from Lake Avery. Related
