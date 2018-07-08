Hear the stories of our veterans July 13

RANGELY | Rangely Outdoor Museum invites you to hear our veterans’ stories. Come and honor our country’s heroes with a fireside, barbecue and dutch oven cooking. Bring your own chair. It will be held July 13, 2018, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Rangely Outdoor Museum, 200 Kennedy Dr.
