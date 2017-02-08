Heinle earns honors

RANGELY | Simone Heinle of Rangely was one of 20 McMurry University scholar-athletes who have been named to the American Southwest Conference 2016 fall all-academic team honor roll. The honorees were selected from the ASC sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, football and volleyball.

To be eligible for ASC All-Academic honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.

