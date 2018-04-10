Help CNCC’s flight team go to nationals

RANGELY | Show off your skills and help CNCC’s NIFA flight team get to nationals. We are calling all cooks to enter their best rib and/or chili recipe in a winner-take-all contest April 21 at Cedar Ridges Golf Course from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No entry fee is required, simply bring enough for our judges and guests to enjoy. The rules are simple: red or green chili are both acceptable. The best overall chili will win the day. Beef or pork ribs only. Best overall wins. The overall winner for each category will win a one hour flight for two, provided by CNCC flight staff (a more than $200 value each). Anyone interested in entering either a rib or chili entry is asked to contact Angie at 970-675-3227 or email angela.miller@cncc.edu to request an entry packet to register your dish.
Related Articles
Simmons benefit …
November 5, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER | More than 60 people attended a potluck dinner and silent auction at the Fairgrounds Saturday last. Related
New Eden Pregnancy Care Services holds breakfast fundraiser Saturday
February 23, 2017 Niki Turner 0
MEEKER | Pregnancy and childbirth should be a time of joy and excitement, but when a pregnancy is unintended or resources are lacking to care for an infant, that season can be one of fear […]
Parkview’s Night at Hogwarts set for Friday
October 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | At Rangely’s Parkview Elementary School the annual fall Harry Potter-themed fundraiser has quickly become both a tradition and a community favorite. With the butterbeer brewing and the Sorting Hat ready to work, this […]
Leave a Reply