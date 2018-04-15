Help CNCC’s flight team go to nationals

RANGELY | Show off your skills and help CNCC’s NIFA flight team get to nationals. We are calling all cooks to enter their best rib and/or chili recipe in a winner-take-all contest April 21 at Cedar Ridges Golf Course from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No entry fee is required, simply bring enough for our judges and guests to enjoy. The rules are simple: red or green chili are both acceptable. The best overall chili will win the day. Beef or pork ribs only. Best overall wins. The overall winner for each category will win a one hour flight for two, provided by CNCC flight staff (a more than $200 value each). Anyone interested in entering either a rib or chili entry is asked to contact Angie at 970-675-3227 or email angela.miller@cncc.edu to request an entry packet to register your dish.
