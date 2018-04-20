Help CNCC’s flight team go to nationals

RANGELY | Show off your skills and help CNCC’s NIFA flight team get to nationals. We are calling all cooks to enter their best rib and/or chili recipe in a winner-take-all contest April 21 at Cedar Ridges Golf Course from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No entry fee is required, simply bring enough for our judges and guests to enjoy. The rules are simple: red or green chili are both acceptable. Beef or pork ribs only. The overall winner for each category will win a one hour flight for two, provided by CNCC flight staff (a more than $200 value each). Anyone interested in entering either a rib or chili entry is asked to contact Angie at 970-675-3227 or email angela.miller@cncc.edu to request an entry packet to register your dish.

Like this: Like Loading...