Historical Society annual meeting Jan. 14

January 13, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at the Old West Cultural Heritage Center located on the corner of Fifth and Park streets, starting at 1 p.m. The election of four members of the Board of Directors and its officers will be held after a potluck lunch. Members are asked to bring a dessert or vegetable/salad side dish, as well as a friend. Annual individual membership dues are $10.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply