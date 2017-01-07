Historical Society annual meeting Jan. 8

Meeker | The annual membership meeting for the Rio Blanco County Historical Society will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the Old West Heritage Culture Center in Meeker (517 Park Ave.). There will be a luncheon, annual reports, and the election of officers. The historical society board will provide soups and breads. Everyone is welcome bring a salad or dessert to share.

