Historical Society annual meeting Jan. 8

December 27, 2016 Herald Times Staff News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The annual membership meeting for the Rio Blanco County Historical Society will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, from 1-3 p.m. at the Old West Heritage Culture Center in Meeker (517 Park Ave.). There will be a luncheon, annual reports, and the election of officers. The historical society board will provide soups and breads. Everyone is welcome bring a salad or dessert to share.

