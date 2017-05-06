Historical Society…

May 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

At the last quarterly meeting of the Rio Blanco County Historical Society, new board president Jim Brown presented board member Janet Clark with a book (about history, of course) in recognition of her work with the Rural Schools Project. Bobby Gutierrez photo

