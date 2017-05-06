Historical Society…

Related Articles
Meeker culture group hosts mentor in regard to heritage agri-tourism
August 6, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Heritage Culture Center Committee benefited from a CHAMP mentor this past week who spent three days in Meeker educating the committee on strategic planning—helping them re-formulate their mission statement and documenting their […]
Buford benefit to help county’s oldest school
August 26, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I The Coal Creek School on County Road 6 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties on July 18. In 1884, Coal Creek School, […]
Celebration Sunday marks 130 years of The Meeker Herald
July 10, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I A stellar year for new beginnings came in 1885. The Town of Meeker was officially started. The rodeo began that year and never stopped. And James Lyttle came to town and started a […]
Leave a Reply