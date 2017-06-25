History Camp …

June 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

Thirty-six PreK-5th graders attended history camp at the White River Museum and Old West Heritage Culture Center last week and learned about the history of our local newspaper and how the production process has changed since James Lyttle brought the first printing press to town. Following a Powerpoint presentation and a visit to the museum, the campers created their own front page edition of the Herald Times. Hannah Anderson’s full color front page is shown here. The history camps are provided by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District and the Rio Blanco County Historical Society. Visit www.meekerrecdistrict.com for information about additional history camps this summer. courtesy photo

Related Articles

Meeker

Meeker Town Park project resumes

March 27, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | Construction at Town Park will resume March 27, weather permitting, to complete phase two of the project. Town Park is scheduled to be under construction throughout summer with an anticipated full re-opening in […]

Meeker

Buford benefit to help county’s oldest school

August 26, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The Coal Creek School on County Road 6 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties on July 18. In 1884, Coal Creek School, […]

County

Rio Blanco County Historical Society notes ‘13 successes

January 12, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I In spite of the cold and snow, an excellent group gathered at Kilowatt Korner in Meeker on Sunday for the Rio Blanco County Historical Society Annual Meeting. After a luncheon of hot soups, […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply