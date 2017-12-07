Holiday trade show in Meeker Dec. 8-9

MEEKER | Holiday Meeker Market and Craft and Trade Bazaar Friday, Dec. 8 from 12-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hugus Building, Sixth and Main. Booths are available for exhibitors to display and share information about your businesses, crafts and trades. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of art, crafts, food items, heritage trades, direct sales and home party merchandise. For more information or to set up a booth call JoAnn at 970-878-5510 or email joann@meekerchamber.com.
