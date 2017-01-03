Hoops for Charity champions give to local non-profits

MEEKER | These are the champions of the 2016 Hoops for Charity 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament held Dec. 20 and hosted by the ERBM Recreation & Park District. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to each division winner’s charity of choice. Not pictured are the third-fourth grade girls’ “Thunderbolts” team: Rhiwan Williams, Addison Knowles and Rylee Sullivan, who donated to the Meeker Lions Club and the third-fourth grade boys “Wildcats” team: Connor Rose, Will Schwartz and Sam Conrado, who donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter.

Fifth- and sixth-grade champion girls’ team: “Sassy Girls” consisting of Ellie Hossack, Vivian Brown, Jayda May and Wagner Brown. The team donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter. Fifth- and sixth-grade champion boys’ team: “Chimpanezze’s” consisting of Hayden Shults, Brenden Clatterbaugh, Clay Randall, Jake Blazon and Jonathan Fitzgibbons. The team donated to Horizons Specialized Services. Seventh- and eighth-grade champion girls’ team: “Smackdown” consisting of Sarah Kracht, Hailey Knowles and Karly Orris. The team donated to the Meeker Lions Club. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ champion team: “LBJR” consisting of Ryan Phelan, Brayden Garcia, Jeremy Woodward and Lane Anderson. The team donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter.

Like this: Like Loading...