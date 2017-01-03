Hoops for Charity champions give to local non-profits

January 3, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker Sports, Slider, Sports 0

MEEKER | These are the champions of the 2016 Hoops for Charity 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament held Dec. 20 and hosted by the ERBM Recreation & Park District. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to each division winner’s charity of choice. Not pictured are the third-fourth grade girls’ “Thunderbolts” team: Rhiwan Williams, Addison Knowles and Rylee Sullivan, who donated to the Meeker Lions Club and the third-fourth grade boys “Wildcats” team: Connor Rose, Will Schwartz and Sam Conrado, who donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter.

Fifth- and sixth-grade champion girls’ team: “Sassy Girls” consisting of Ellie Hossack, Vivian Brown, Jayda May and Wagner Brown. The team donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter.
Fifth- and sixth-grade champion boys’ team: “Chimpanezze’s” consisting of Hayden Shults, Brenden Clatterbaugh, Clay Randall, Jake Blazon and Jonathan Fitzgibbons. The team donated to Horizons Specialized Services.
Seventh- and eighth-grade champion girls’ team: “Smackdown” consisting of Sarah Kracht, Hailey Knowles and Karly Orris. The team donated to the Meeker Lions Club.
Seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ champion team: “LBJR” consisting of Ryan Phelan, Brayden Garcia, Jeremy Woodward and Lane Anderson. The team donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter.

Related Articles

No Picture
County

Horizons receives grant for support program

May 9, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0

Horizons Specialized Services announced it has received a $15,000 Daniels Fund grant to supplement funding for its five county Family Support Program. Related

No Picture
County

News Briefs: October 27, 2016

October 27, 2016 Caitlin Walker 0

Broadband meeting today in Meeker MEEKER | Please join Rio Blanco County and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade on Oct. 27 from 9-11 a.m. at Mountain Valley Bank. Utilization of broadband […]

No Picture
Community Calendar

Community Calendar: October 27, 2016

October 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Nov. 14. We will be discussing “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply