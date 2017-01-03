Hoops for Charity champions give to local non-profits

MEEKER | These are the champions of the 2016 Hoops for Charity 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament held Dec. 20 and hosted by the ERBM Recreation & Park District. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to each division winner’s charity of choice. Not pictured are the third-fourth grade girls’ “Thunderbolts” team: Rhiwan Williams, Addison Knowles and Rylee Sullivan, who donated to the Meeker Lions Club and the third-fourth grade boys “Wildcats” team: Connor Rose, Will Schwartz and Sam Conrado, who donated to the Meeker Animal Shelter.
