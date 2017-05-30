Host families for exchange students sought in RBC

May 30, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

RBC | World Heritage Student Exchange Programs is now looking for American families to host high school students from Eurasia, Germany and countries with significant Muslim population. All these exceptional students have received scholarships through the U.S. State Department sponsored programs. These scholarship recipients will spend an academic year in the U.S.
World Heritage is currently seeking host families for these coming from various parts of the world, including Latvia, Ukraine, Poland, Egypt, Jordan, Ghana, and Germany. By living with local host families and attending local high schools, these scholarship students acquire an understanding of American values and build on leadership skills.
To become a host family or find out more please contact Regional Coordinator Courtney Wade, at 720-209-1145 or  866-939-4111, via email at Courtney@World-Heritage.org or visit www.whhosts.com.

