Host families sought for foreign exchange students

RBC | World Heritage Student Exchange Programs is now looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries.

World Heritage students are enthusiastic and are excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also share their own culture and language with their host families.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. World Heritage students are selected based on academics and personality and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

World Heritage is also seeking volunteers to serve as community representatives. Area representatives recruit and screen potential host families, supervise the exchange students in their community, organize activities with the students throughout the year and provide support to host families, students and schools. Area representatives receive compensation covering their expenses incurred for each student placed and supervised.

To become a World Heritage host family or to find out how to become involved with World Heritage in your community, please call Courtney at 866-939-4111, go online to www.WhHosts.com or email Courtney@ World-Heritage.org.

