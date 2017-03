RANGELY | Humble Hands massage therapy at 743 E. Main St. in Rangely will be hosting an open house Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for any community members interested in dropping by for drinks and lunch or to visit the new location. We will be raffling off massages as well as other goodies. Alisa Granger will also be joining us there to educate the public on doTERRA products, and there will be free chair massages.

