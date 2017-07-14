Hunter Education Class

Hunter Education class in Meeker Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank. Colorado Parks and Wildlife online Conclusion Course. Register online, study online. Contact Steve Balloga at 970-640-5481.

