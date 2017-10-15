Hurricane relief …

The National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society saw the need that was happening in Houston from Hurricane Harvey. They set up a booth at Rangely’s September Fest asking the community for donations. The community stepped forward and they were able to send $435.00 to Greater Houston Community Foundation started by the Mayor of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett have established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. NHS and NJSH would like to thank the community for help making this fundraiser a success.

Members pictured are: Dontea Pearce, Mary Scoggins, Tasha Teal, Ammie Vaughn, Shauna Lapp, Aspen Low, Adelynn Halcomb, Tanya Friajo, Ellie Zenner, Madison Lance, Skylar Thacker, Timothy Scoggins, Justin Cudo, Chloe Goshe, Angalina Peck, Ashton Bennett, Keihlin Myers, KK Fortunato, Paityn Myers, Abby Shriver, Aspen Rhea, Alexis Wiley, Kassidi Brannan, Kaylee Mecham, Lizzie McCann, Samantha Lapp, Sarah Connor, Katelyn Brown, Kassidee Brown, Marlena Miller, Alanna Wiley, Grace Kenney, Riley Boydstun, Klaire Denny, Phalon Osborn, RaeLynn Norman, Kobe Broome, Grady Nielsen, Patrick Scoggins, Jonathan Pennell. Not pictured: Austin Ficken, Rayna Robertson.

Courtesy Photo

