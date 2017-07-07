Hurricanes compete at Telluride Open swim meet

RANGELY | Four Rangely Hurricanes athletes adventured to Telluride Saturday, June 24 for the Telluride Open Swim Meet. The swim meet was a combined meet in the fact that athletes raced according to time, not gender or age. The athletes were then divided out according to age and gender for their places. The four athletes were Ethan Hacking, Mary Scoggins, Timothy Scoggins and Patrick Scoggins.

Hacking, 7, competed in four events but was only able to get times in two of them. He is still working on perfecting some of his strokes but knows that the only way to get better is to do them in competition. He took fifth in the 25 free with a time of 25.57, and then third in the 25 back with a time of 25.40. “He is a young swimmer that works very hard during his races and it was fun watching him swim” said Mary Scoggins.

Timothy Scoggins, 13, found himself competing against his older sister and brother. “It was fun racing them since I usually don’t get the chance to go against them. We swim against each other in practice but never a full out race. I can’t wait until I can beat my older brother Patrick.” Timothy was able to bring three second place finishes home as well as one first place. He got second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.37, the 100 fly with a time of 1:28.22 and the 50 free with a time of 28.06. His first place was in the 100 breaststroke when he swam a 1:24.63.

Mary Scoggins, 13, found herself with three first place finishes for her age group against the girls. Her first places were in the 100 free with a time of 1:10.59, the 50 breast with a time of 43.21, and the 50 free with a time of 32.42.

Patrick Scoggins, 17, competed in his first meet of the year. He was able to take four first places in all of his events. He swam the 100 free in 56.31, 100 breast in 1:09.73, 100 back in 1:06.38 and the 50 free in 25.05. He was quoted as saying, “It is fun to see how much my little sister and brother have improved over the years and how much faster they are.”

The Rangely Hurricanes have another meet Friday, July 7 in Montrose.

Like this: Like Loading...