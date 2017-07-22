Hurricanes do well at Western Slope Championship meet

RANGELY I The Rangely

Hurricanes had the opportunity to

swim in the three-day Western Slope

Championship meet this past weekend

down at Colorado Mesa

University in Grand Junction. There

were 17 different teams that represented

the western slope swimming

community. In order to participate at

this meet the swimmers had to have a

qualifying time in each of their

events. The Hurricanes did a nice job

representing Rangely, placing high in

many events. Many teams swim

year-round but the Hurricanes don’t

even get into the water until May.

On Friday the 8-and-under swimmers

were represented by five swimmers.

Two others were ill and unable

to attend. Courtney Casto, 8, swam

the 25 back, 25 fly, 50 free and 25

free. She placed 14th in the 25 back

with a time of 25.88, seventh in the

25 fly with a time of 28.69, sixth in

the 50 free with a 51.11 and ninth in

the 25 free with a time of 23.41.

Randy Casto, 8, swam the 25 back,

50 free and 25 free. He earned two

16th places and a 15th place and took

time off each of his events. His 16th

places was in the 25 back with a time

of 28.80 and the 25 free with a time

of 26.46 and in the 50 free he took

15th with a time of 57.56. Ethan

Hacking, 7, started off with the 25

back placing seventh with a time of

24.22, in the 50 free he placed 13th

with a 57.02 and in the 25 free he

placed 15th with a 26.34. He took

time off almost all of his events.

Brielle Lucero, 7, placed within the

top 12 of all her events and was able

to take time off all her events, it was

a good weekend for her. In the 25

back she placed 10th with a time of

27.82, in the 25 fly a time of 35.01

earned her eighth place, in the 50 free

a 50.50 was fifth place and in the 25

free she took 11th with a 23.84 time.

Wrenalee Moore, 8, competed in

three events: 25 back, 25 breast, 25

free. In the back she took 11th with a

time of 28.45, in the breast 31.29 got

her a ninth place and in the free she

had a time of 30.36 and 17th place.

The Hurricanes had 10 swimmers

age 9 and above who scored 208

points for the team during the threeday

meet.

For the Annika Cantrell, 11, started

with the 50 fly getting 32nd with a

time of 1:04.62. She then went on to

swim the 100 breast taking 27th place

with a time of 2:12.25. On Saturday

she swam the 50 breast with a time of

1:02.14 for 32nd place, then swam

the 100 free for 40th place and a time

of 1:57.67 and finished Saturday with

the 100 back with a time of 2:05.0

and placing 27th.

Mackenzie Manchester, 12, had

an excellent meet. She started her

meet Saturday with the 50 breast then

the 100 free and finished the day off

with the 100 back. She took 25th in

the breast with a time of 55.49, 38th

in the free with a new personal best

of 1:47.76 and 25th in the back with

a time of 1:51.59. Sunday morning

she competed in the 50 back, 100 fly

and 50 free taking time off on all

three of her events. In the back she

took 18th place with a time of 46.71,

in the fly a time of 2:18.00 got her a

12th place and then in the free she

took 33rd with a time of 44.78.

Chloe Noel, 9, competed in the

100 free and 50 breast on Saturday

and on Sunday the 50 free and 50

back. She took 33rd in the 100 free

with a time of 2:03.75 and then 22nd

in the breast with a time of 1:05.46.

She has a new personal best in the 50

free with a time of 54.37 and a 35th

place. For the 50 back she took 23rd

with a time of 1:20.32.

Alivia Green, 9, competed in five

events for the weekend starting off in

the 100 free with a time of 2:14.82

and 40th place, then in the 100 back

she took 22nd with a time of 2:42.85.

On Sunday she competed in the 50

free with a time of 56.79 for 38th

place and in the 50 back she took

37th with a time of 1:10.72.

The 12 and under girls were able

to put together a relay for the 200

free. Annika started the relay off with

Manchester second, Chloe third and

Alivia fourth. They placed 10th with

a time of 3:27.57.

Mary Scoggins, 13, the only girl

to swim for the Hurricanes in the 13

and above group, had a great meet

taking time off several of her events

and pushing hard to do her best. She

started the meet with the 200 free

taking 19th place with a time of

2:57.58, then swam the 100 breast

for a time of 1:51.97 taking 20th

place. Unfortunately, she received a

DQ in the 200 back like many other

swimmers did that day but she shook

it off and went to work on Saturday

afternoon in the 100 free, 100 back

and 200 IM. She took 20th in the

100 free with a time of 1:20.15, then

took 17th in the 100 back with a time

of 1:34.90 and the in the 200 IM she

was able to take time off and take

23rd with a time of 3:26.05. On

Sunday she swam only two events

but really worked those two events

hard. She took 18th in the 50 free

taking off more than one second with

a time of 35.49 then in the 200 breast

she took 17th with a new time of

3:51.01.

Timothy Scoggins, 13, was one

of four boys to represent the

Hurricanes. He also started the meet

with the 200 free. He placed 15th

with a time of 2:51.30, then swam

the 100 breast in 1:40.16 for ninth

place and was another one who got

disqualified in the 200 back.

Saturday he took 11th place in the

100 free with 1:12.61, than ninth

place in the 100 back with 1:25.17

and then in the 200 IM he took off

time for a new personal time of

3:11.44 and 13th place. Sunday he

got to swim his favorite event—the

50 free—where he took some time

off and placed sixth with a time of

30.89. In the 200 breast he took seventh

with a time of 3:31.76 and a

ninth place in the 100 fly for a time

of 1:32.47.

Travis Coates, 14, swam the 100

breast and 200 back Friday. He

placed 19th in the breast with a time

of 2:05.34 and was also DQ’d in the

200 back. Saturday he competed in

the 100 free and 100 back. He took

25th in the free with a time of

1:29.01 and 21st in the back for a

time of 1:44.97, which is a new personal

best.

Brent Cantrell competed in only

two events since he had a short swim

season. He placed 20th in the 100

breast with a time of 2:09.35 and

27th in the 100 free with a time of

1:50.92.

Colton Noel, 13, competed in

four events. He started Saturday with

the 100 free for a 26th place and a

new personal best of 1:36.33, then

swam the 100 back for 22nd place

and a time of 1:48.87. On Sunday he

took more than 5 seconds off his 50

free for a new time of 40.28 and 23rd

place, and then took ninth in the 200

breast for a time of 3:42.65.

Patrick Scoggins, 17, is the only

swimmer for the Hurricanes in the 15

and over age group. He, like his

younger sister and brother, started

the meet with the 200 free. He took

seventh place with a time of 2:23.25,

an eighth place in the 100 breast with

a 1:23.59 and then a sixth place in

the 200 back with 2:51.17. On

Saturday he swam the 100 free, 100

back and 200 IM. He placed eighth

in the free with a time of 1:02.43,

eighth in the back with a 1:17.93 and

seventh in the IM for a new personal

best of 2:23.71. On Sunday, he

placed sixth in the 200 breast with a

time of 2:58.62 and then eighth in

the 100 fly with a time of 1:15.20.

The boys put together a 400 free

style relay made up of T. Scoggins,

Coates, Noel and P. Scoggins. The

boys took eighth with a time of

5:35.87.

The Hurricanes are done for a

couple of weeks until Aug. 4-6

where the swimmers will be competing

in the summer seasonal meet in

Lamar, Colo. They will be having

their end of the year party on

Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at the

Rangely recreation center.

