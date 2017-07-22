Hurricanes do well at Western Slope Championship meet

RANGELY I The Rangely
Hurricanes had the opportunity to
swim in the three-day Western Slope
Championship meet this past weekend
down at Colorado Mesa
University in Grand Junction. There
were 17 different teams that represented
the western slope swimming
community. In order to participate at
this meet the swimmers had to have a
qualifying time in each of their
events. The Hurricanes did a nice job
representing Rangely, placing high in
many events. Many teams swim
year-round but the Hurricanes don’t
even get into the water until May.
On Friday the 8-and-under swimmers
were represented by five swimmers.
Two others were ill and unable
to attend. Courtney Casto, 8, swam
the 25 back, 25 fly, 50 free and 25
free. She placed 14th in the 25 back
with a time of 25.88, seventh in the
25 fly with a time of 28.69, sixth in
the 50 free with a 51.11 and ninth in
the 25 free with a time of 23.41.
Randy Casto, 8, swam the 25 back,
50 free and 25 free. He earned two
16th places and a 15th place and took
time off each of his events. His 16th
places was in the 25 back with a time
of 28.80 and the 25 free with a time
of 26.46 and in the 50 free he took
15th with a time of 57.56. Ethan
Hacking, 7, started off with the 25
back placing seventh with a time of
24.22, in the 50 free he placed 13th
with a 57.02 and in the 25 free he
placed 15th with a 26.34. He took
time off almost all of his events.
Brielle Lucero, 7, placed within the
top 12 of all her events and was able
to take time off all her events, it was
a good weekend for her. In the 25
back she placed 10th with a time of
27.82, in the 25 fly a time of 35.01
earned her eighth place, in the 50 free
a 50.50 was fifth place and in the 25
free she took 11th with a 23.84 time.
Wrenalee Moore, 8, competed in
three events: 25 back, 25 breast, 25
free. In the back she took 11th with a
time of 28.45, in the breast 31.29 got
her a ninth place and in the free she
had a time of 30.36 and 17th place.
The Hurricanes had 10 swimmers
age 9 and above who scored 208
points for the team during the threeday
meet.
For the Annika Cantrell, 11, started
with the 50 fly getting 32nd with a
time of 1:04.62. She then went on to
swim the 100 breast taking 27th place
with a time of 2:12.25. On Saturday
she swam the 50 breast with a time of
1:02.14 for 32nd place, then swam
the 100 free for 40th place and a time
of 1:57.67 and finished Saturday with
the 100 back with a time of 2:05.0
and placing 27th.
Mackenzie Manchester, 12, had
an excellent meet. She started her
meet Saturday with the 50 breast then
the 100 free and finished the day off
with the 100 back. She took 25th in
the breast with a time of 55.49, 38th
in the free with a new personal best
of 1:47.76 and 25th in the back with
a time of 1:51.59. Sunday morning
she competed in the 50 back, 100 fly
and 50 free taking time off on all
three of her events. In the back she
took 18th place with a time of 46.71,
in the fly a time of 2:18.00 got her a
12th place and then in the free she
took 33rd with a time of 44.78.
Chloe Noel, 9, competed in the
100 free and 50 breast on Saturday
and on Sunday the 50 free and 50
back. She took 33rd in the 100 free
with a time of 2:03.75 and then 22nd
in the breast with a time of 1:05.46.
She has a new personal best in the 50
free with a time of 54.37 and a 35th
place. For the 50 back she took 23rd
with a time of 1:20.32.
Alivia Green, 9, competed in five
events for the weekend starting off in
the 100 free with a time of 2:14.82
and 40th place, then in the 100 back
she took 22nd with a time of 2:42.85.
On Sunday she competed in the 50
free with a time of 56.79 for 38th
place and in the 50 back she took
37th with a time of 1:10.72.
The 12 and under girls were able
to put together a relay for the 200
free. Annika started the relay off with
Manchester second, Chloe third and
Alivia fourth. They placed 10th with
a time of 3:27.57.
Mary Scoggins, 13, the only girl
to swim for the Hurricanes in the 13
and above group, had a great meet
taking time off several of her events
and pushing hard to do her best. She
started the meet with the 200 free
taking 19th place with a time of
2:57.58, then swam the 100 breast
for a time of 1:51.97 taking 20th
place. Unfortunately, she received a
DQ in the 200 back like many other
swimmers did that day but she shook
it off and went to work on Saturday
afternoon in the 100 free, 100 back
and 200 IM. She took 20th in the
100 free with a time of 1:20.15, then
took 17th in the 100 back with a time
of 1:34.90 and the in the 200 IM she
was able to take time off and take
23rd with a time of 3:26.05. On
Sunday she swam only two events
but really worked those two events
hard. She took 18th in the 50 free
taking off more than one second with
a time of 35.49 then in the 200 breast
she took 17th with a new time of
3:51.01.
Timothy Scoggins, 13, was one
of four boys to represent the
Hurricanes. He also started the meet
with the 200 free. He placed 15th
with a time of 2:51.30, then swam
the 100 breast in 1:40.16 for ninth
place and was another one who got
disqualified in the 200 back.
Saturday he took 11th place in the
100 free with 1:12.61, than ninth
place in the 100 back with 1:25.17
and then in the 200 IM he took off
time for a new personal time of
3:11.44 and 13th place. Sunday he
got to swim his favorite event—the
50 free—where he took some time
off and placed sixth with a time of
30.89. In the 200 breast he took seventh
with a time of 3:31.76 and a
ninth place in the 100 fly for a time
of 1:32.47.
Travis Coates, 14, swam the 100
breast and 200 back Friday. He
placed 19th in the breast with a time
of 2:05.34 and was also DQ’d in the
200 back. Saturday he competed in
the 100 free and 100 back. He took
25th in the free with a time of
1:29.01 and 21st in the back for a
time of 1:44.97, which is a new personal
best.
Brent Cantrell competed in only
two events since he had a short swim
season. He placed 20th in the 100
breast with a time of 2:09.35 and
27th in the 100 free with a time of
1:50.92.
Colton Noel, 13, competed in
four events. He started Saturday with
the 100 free for a 26th place and a
new personal best of 1:36.33, then
swam the 100 back for 22nd place
and a time of 1:48.87. On Sunday he
took more than 5 seconds off his 50
free for a new time of 40.28 and 23rd
place, and then took ninth in the 200
breast for a time of 3:42.65.
Patrick Scoggins, 17, is the only
swimmer for the Hurricanes in the 15
and over age group. He, like his
younger sister and brother, started
the meet with the 200 free. He took
seventh place with a time of 2:23.25,
an eighth place in the 100 breast with
a 1:23.59 and then a sixth place in
the 200 back with 2:51.17. On
Saturday he swam the 100 free, 100
back and 200 IM. He placed eighth
in the free with a time of 1:02.43,
eighth in the back with a 1:17.93 and
seventh in the IM for a new personal
best of 2:23.71. On Sunday, he
placed sixth in the 200 breast with a
time of 2:58.62 and then eighth in
the 100 fly with a time of 1:15.20.
The boys put together a 400 free
style relay made up of T. Scoggins,
Coates, Noel and P. Scoggins. The
boys took eighth with a time of
5:35.87.
The Hurricanes are done for a
couple of weeks until Aug. 4-6
where the swimmers will be competing
in the summer seasonal meet in
Lamar, Colo. They will be having
their end of the year party on
Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at the
Rangely recreation center.
