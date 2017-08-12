Hurricanes take three to state championship

RANGELY | Three of the Rangely Hurricanes adventured down to Lamar, Colo., for the seasonal state championship meet this past weekend. The seasonal meet changes locations each year which is fun since it gives swimmers a chance to experience different pools and different areas of the state. Rangely had the longest distance of any of the other teams there this year. The swimmers had a drive of 484 miles from pool to pool.

Swimmers had to have previous times fast enough to qualify. The Hurricanes had several other swimmers who could have gone but had other plans, such as fair or vacation. The Scoggins siblings—Mary, Timothy and Patrick—were the only ones who went. The three swimmers scored enough points to win the seasonal state meet championship for small teams for the second time in a row. All three swimmers stepped up and competed scoring points when needed.

Mary Scoggins competed in five events for the three day meet and earned new personal records in all her events. She started the weekend swimming the 200 IM for 18th place with a time of 2:53.59. On Saturday she competed in the 200 back with a new time of 2:57.88 taking 15th place. Sunday she had several longer races, starting off with the 500 free and taking 24 seconds off her best time for a new PR of 7:06.88 and 16th place. Then she swam the 100 back taking 15th place with a time of 1:22.87. Her final event of the season was the 200 free. She was able to take 16th place in that event with a time of 2:36.01.

Timothy Scoggins competed in nine events. The 200 IM was the first event of the weekend. He was able to take seventh with a time of 2:45.49. Timothy competed in four events on Saturday and four on Sunday. His events on Saturday were the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly and the 200 breast. He was able to place in all the events and take time off all of the events. In the 100 free, he took fourth with a time of 1:01.09, in the 200 back his time was 2:41.38 for fourth place, in the 100 fly he took eighth place with a time of 1:23.48, and in the 200 breast he earned third place with a time of 3:06.25. Sunday’s events were his favorite events to swim and he was looking forward to seeing what he could do them. He was able to take second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:31.17, another second in the 50 free with a time of 26.48, third in the 100 back with a 1:12.38 and then seventh in the 200 free with a time of 2:28.04.

Patrick Scoggins won high point for his age group. To win high point the swimmer must score the most points of any of the swimmers in their age group. Patrick scored 135 points, outscoring another boy by six points. Patrick started the weekend with a first place in the 200 IM and a new personal record of 2:13.40. The rest of the weekend he was either taking a first or second place in his events, he swam the same events as his younger brother. In the 100 free he took first with a time of 52.51, 200 back second place with a 2:22.62, 100 fly first place with a new personal best of 1:01.99 and in the 200 breast a first with a time of 2:33.05. On Sunday Patrick started the day strong winning the 100 breast with a time of 1:06.44, he then swam the 50 free and the 100 back taking second place in both of those events. He was able to take time off in both of those events swimming a 24.10 in the free and a 1:04.05 in the back. Since he took second in those two events he knew going into the 200 free that he was going to have to take first in order to win high point. He started the race strong and kept getting stronger throughout the race . He dropped almost five seconds off the race with a new time of 1:58.32 for first place.

The Rangely Hurricanes want to thank the Western Rio Blanco Recreation Center for their support over the season, it would not have been a success without them. If you are wanting more information about how to become a Hurricane you can go to www.rangelyhurricanes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...