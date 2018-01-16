Ice Fishing Day postponed to Jan. 27

MEEKER | The Dec. 30, 2017, Family Ice Fishing Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, due to the mild weather conditions and lack of ice at Lake Avery. Hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the event is free for all ages and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A valid fishing license is required for all participants 16 and older. For more information on the event, visit www.erbmrec.com or the Meeker Recreation Center.

