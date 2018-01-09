Ice Fishing Day postponed to Jan. 27

MEEKER | The Dec. 30, 2017, Family Ice Fishing Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, due to the mild weather conditions and lack of ice at Lake Avery. Hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the event is free for all ages and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A valid fishing license is required for all participants 16 and older. For more information on the event, visit www.erbmrec.com or the Meeker Recreation Center.
Related Articles
Park to Art 5K, 10K or half marathon June 3
June 2, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation and Park District would like to invite all to run or walk in the second annual Park to Art Run Races event on Saturday, June 3. Now featuring a 5K, […]
ERBM planning plenty of summer rec opportunities
May 21, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
By Sean VonRoenn Special to the Herald Times MEEKER | Summer always provides a myriad of activities and events to keep you moving here in Meeker. In addition to all the traditional summer offerings available […]
Rangely’s Kyle Stewart wins ERBM metal art competition for the second year in a row
June 10, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The second annual Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District Metal Art Competition was held during Meekerpalooza on Saturday, June 3. Kyle Stewart, from Rangely, came away with top honors for […]
Leave a Reply