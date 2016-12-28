Ice fishing day rescheduled for Jan. 7

MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation & Park District Family Ice Fishing Day has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7. For more information, please contact ERBM Recreation & Park District at 970-878-3403.

