Ice fishing day rescheduled for Jan. 7

MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation & Park District Family Ice Fishing Day has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7. For more information, please contact ERBM Recreation & Park District at 970-878-3403.
