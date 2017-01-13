Related Articles
Unseasonably warm, dry weather slows elk harvest
November 11, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | Unseasonably warm and dry conditions are making life tough for a lot of hunters this fall. With the third combined deer and elk rifle season coming to a close on Sunday, deer hunters […]
Winter magic…
January 30, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
Dragon Road…
August 27, 2013 Heather Zadra 0
Some welcome cloud cover followed Friday night’s rain along these back roads near Dragon Road outside Rangely. With only a few sprinkles accompanied by high temperatures and high humidity, most outdoor enthusiasts seem be sticking […]
Leave a Reply