Investigation ongoing in shooting of Meeker buck

MEEKER | A well-recognized mature mule deer buck was shot with an arrow Friday, Nov. 24, resulting in the animal’s death on Saturday.

Meeker Chief of Police Phil Stubblefield and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Deputy Davon Smith responded to the 900 block of Hill Street about a buck with an arrow sticking out of its shoulder at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. The buck was found to be in “poor condition” according to Stubblefield. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Jonathan Lambert who was on his way to the scene from Craig, the buck had to be put down.

Upon Lambert’s arrival, the officers followed a blood trail from the scene to the back of an apartment complex on 12th Street. Officers believe the arrow was shot from one of the balconies in the apartment building.

“The assisting deputy (Smith) made contact with a party who was carrying a bow to his vehicle,” Lambert said. Upon questioning, the individual said the bow did not belong to him, and that an acquaintance of his had hosted friends in the apartment complex the previous evening.

“We can’t release any names right now,” Lambert said. “We have identified a subject, but the investigation is still open as there may be others involved.”

The Rio Blanco County District Attorney’s office has been notified, and Lambert said there will be multiple charges in the case, although the specifics have yet to be determined.

Like this: Like Loading...