Joy Surveying Company joins forces with SGM

MEEKER | Long-time Meeker business Joy Surveying Company (JSC) recently announced it is joining forces with SGM, an engineering, surveying and consulting firm based in Glenwood Springs.

JSC is proud to have provided responsive survey, mapping and GIS services throughout its 45-year history and is excited to bring cutting edge drone technology and aerial imagery to SGM clients.

In turn, SGM will be able to more efficiently and effectively deliver its broad range of engineering and consulting services to clients and communities in northwestern Colorado.

Leif Joy and staff members will continue to be based out of Meeker, and will operate under the SGM name to provide exceptional survey services across Western Colorado.

