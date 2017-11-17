Jr. high Panthers defeat North Park Wildcats

RANGELY | Last Friday the Rangely Middle School basketball A and B teams traveled to North Park. The first game the B team won 14-5 by playing tough defense and Quintana lead the scoring with five, Cantrell four, Wren three and Dowlen two. Then the A team came out to play. The defense didn’t let North Park pass the half court line the first half while scoring 29 points. The second half the young Panthers maintained the scoring and defense for the final score 47-15, Scoggins was leading scorer with 16 points and Wren had seven, we are proud of the kids the way they have been improving these past couple of weeks. The next games are this next Friday at Rangely at 11 a.m. versus Altamont/Meeker.

