Judge dismisses former officer’s complaint against Meeker PD, town and police chief

MEEKER | A lawsuit filed by former Meeker Police Officer Gardner Mendenhall against the Town of Meeker, the Meeker Police Department (MPD), and Meeker Chief of Police Phil Stubblefield has been “dismissed with prejudice” by Rio Blanco County District Court Judge Christopher Seldin.

According to the complaint filed by Mendenhall’s attorneys in September, he was seeking judicial review of the defendant’s decision to uphold the termination of his employment in August 2017, and requesting back pay and benefits for the period of termination, further damages and relief as deemed proper by the court, as well as attorney fees and costs.

Mendenhall first worked for the MPD from Oct. 23, 2006, to Dec. 9, 2006. He returned to the MPD in January 2014.

During his recent tenure he received a letter of recommendation and lifesaving award in 2016 for his actions at the scene of a serious automobile accident in April of that year.

On Aug. 8, 2017, Chief Stubblefield issued a letter recommending Mendenhall’s employment with the department be terminated following an internal affairs investigation conducted by Special Investigations Lt. Phil Walter.

According to court documents, the action taken by the MPD arose from “alleged improper conduct with a female while on duty, violation of the ride along policy and improper use of the department cell phone” which occurred between May 2014 and June 2017.

Attorneys for Mendenhall stated the termination was unsupported by the facts and policies of the department.

Like this: Like Loading...