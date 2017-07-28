July 4 parade winners

MEEKER | Best of Show: Jim Dunlap’s Chuck Wagon. The chuck wagon was hand crafted by Jim, who is the great-grandfather of Emily Amick, 2017 rodeo queen. The wagon took 18 months to build from wood sawed and mulled by hand. It is fully functional and is great grandpa Jim’s RV! Jack and Jill made up the team of mules pulling the chuck wagon.

Most Creative: Blanco Cellars & The Little Cheese Shop. A small artisan wine, craft spirits, specialty beer, sake and cider store in downtown Meeker. Offering delivery service to your door and The Little Cheese Shop, where you will find cut-to-order specialty cheese and other items.

Best Car: Meeker Fire and Rescue 1936 Fire Truck. This truck was the first fire truck in Meeker, purchased from the local Dodge dealer which was located at the present construction site of the new fire station. This unique fire truck is a 1936 Dodge and has served the community for years in many different capacities.

Judges’ Choice: Rio Blanco County Historical Society’s 1877 stagecoach with Mike Anson on the lines and David Smith riding shotgun. Pulling the stagecoach are Scotch and Soda, a team of Belgian Guildings, owned by Mike and Mardi Anson of Craig.

People’s Choice: Nye’s Car. This 1960 Vespa 400 Micro Car was originally owned by the Claire family of Meeker and was purchased by Kevin and Jan Nye.

