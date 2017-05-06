Junior high holds annual science fair

May 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Rangely 0

Drake Miler with his science fair project about microclimates. The annual junior high science fair was well attended. Matt Scoggins photo

RANGELY | Rangely Junior High school students from Katie Toyne’s seventh and eighth grade classes and Joanne Allred’s sixth grade class participated in the annual science fair April 27. Students developed their projects around answering a scientific question. There were more than 60 projects in all. Topics ranged from “Which animal has the cleanest mouth?” to “How much of an earthworm can you cut off and still have regeneration?”
“We are very grateful to Todd and Sarah Ward from CNCC for gathering students to help with the judging,” Allred said via email. “Approximately 35 students came to judge the projects. An extra big shout out to Mary Lansing and Tim Webber for giving their time and expertise to helping judge as well,” Allred added.
Winners of the science fair will be announced at the junior high school’s award night.
“Students did an exceptional job and many positive comments were heard about their projects and their knowledge about their projects. We are grateful for the funding that awards our prizes,” Allred wrote. The first place winner earned $100, second place $50 and third place $25.

