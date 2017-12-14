Junior high Panthers play Meeker Dec. 14

RANGELY | The Rangely girls’ eighth-grade basketball team traveled to Altamont Saturday, Dec. 9. The team only had a few days of practice prior due to the season just starting. The Panthers started off slow and never really found their groove. Defensively, the girls played hard but were hesitant on offense. The Panthers lost with a final score of 7-15. Mary Scoggins was top scorer with three points, followed by Rayna Robertson and Chloe Goshe with two each. The Panthers will travel on Dec. 14 to face the Meeker Cowboys at 5 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...