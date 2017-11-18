Junior Range Call Royalty try-outs

MEEKER | Horses not required. Must be 5-12 years old. Try-outs Nov. 18 starting at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Fairgrounds. Call or text Lynn at 970-361-0960, Natalie at 970-942-3205, or Karolyn at 970-433-3250 for more information and to get an application.

