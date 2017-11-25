Junior Range Call Royalty …

November 25, 2017

Announcing the 2017 Range Call Junior Royalty Court: Jr. Queen Rosie Speith (daughter of Michelle and Jason Speith), Jr. attendant Grace Gardner (daughter of Kylee and Alex Gardner), Jr. Princess Morrigan Smith (daughter of Pam Benthall and Lee Smith) and Jr. Princess Emily Archuleta (daughter of Stacie and Chris Archuleta). Courtesy Photo

