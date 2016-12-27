JV Panthers … December 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times Rangely Jr. High Basketball, Rangely Sports, Sports 0 The boys JV squad played strong games in Utah as they competed in the Manila Tournament and brought home the JV championship trophy. Matt Scoggins Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply