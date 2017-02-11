Karate …

February 11, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker 0

Meeker Shinpu-Ren Karate, an ERBM Recreation & Park District program, attended a tournament in Eagle, Colo., on Feb. 4. All Meeker students who attended this tournament qualified for the 2017 USKA National Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 23-25. In order to qualify, students must place fourth or above in their division. In Kata (Forms) Gage Richardson, Dagon Dade, and Oliver Holmes placed third in their divisions. Dathan Dade, Damon Dade, and Stefanie Eckes placed fourth. In Kumite (Sparring) Gage Richardson, Dagon Dade, and Stefanie Eckes placed first in their divisions and Damon Dade was fourth. Front: Dathan Dade, Oliver Holmes, Gage Richardson; middle: Damon Dade, Dagon Dade; back: Sensei Kyle Eckes, Stefanie Eckes. courtesy photo

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Recreation district reorganizes

April 27, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I A public meeting was held Monday evening to discuss the survey results and phase two of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District’s master plan. Related

Meeker

Friday night music…

July 25, 2014 Sean McMahon 0

The band Finnders and Youngberg of Fort Collins filled the air downtown with high-quality bluegrass music during their concert on the county courthouse lawn. Several hundred people along with several of the OHV riders from […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*