Kennedy dominates Eagle Valley tourney

MEEKER | “Tannen dominated,” Meeker head wrestling coach J.C. Watt said of junior Tannen Kennedy, who won the 138-pound bracket and was the only Cowboy to place in the competitive Eagle Valley Invitational. The Cowboys will continue wrestling the toughest competition they can find, as they will enter the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah this weekend.

Kennedy pinned his first three opponents and only needed 2:22 to score 16 points, to win the championship match by a technical fall (15 points or more).

“The rest of the team had some bright spots, like Zack McCann getting his first varsity win and our JV team had a great tournament,” Coach Watt said.

McCann pinned an opponent in the 132-pound bracket and four JV wrestlers placed in the top three.

Meeker seniors Jacob Pelloni (120) and Grarett Frantz (138) both won two matches, as did James Amick (170) but none placed.

Meeker JV wrestlers Dax Sheridan (145) and Brayden Woodard (160) both finished as runners-up in their respective brackets, while Charles Curry (120) and Cooper Main (126) both finished as consolation champs. Curry, Main and Sheridan, each recorded three pins, as did Colton Wille in the 126-pound bracket but he did not place.

“We are looking forward to the Tournament of Champions, where each of our kids will get several competitive matches,” coach Watt said. “We will just keep building and getting better.”

