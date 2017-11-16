Kick the smoking habit with help from Pioneers Medical Center

Special to the Herald Times

RBC | The 2017 Great American Smokeout is set for Nov. 16, 2017. Every third Thursday in November, the American Cancer Society sponsors the Great American Smokeout event. The event challenges users to stop using tobacco and helps people to learn about the many resources and tools available to help them quit.

Pioneers Medical Center cardiopulmonary team is here to help on Nov. 16, 2017. Forge your personal cessation program by going “cold turkey” in 2017. Obtain quit kits from the PMC team on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Meeker Drugs. Gary Zellers, respiratory therapist, will be available to answer your questions and help design your action plan for success.

According to the American Cancer Association, the benefits of quitting smoking are many. Those benefits begin within minutes of the last cigarette.

– 20 minutes after: your blood pressure and heart rate drop

– 12 hours after: the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal

– 2 weeks to 3 months after: your circulation improves and your lung function increases

– 1 year after quitting: the risk of coronary heart disease is half that of someone who still smokes.

– 5 years after quitting: your risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus and bladder is cut in half. Your risk of stroke can fall to that of a non-smoker after 2 to 5 years.

Right away you’ll notice that food tastes better and your sense of smell returns to normal. You’ll also immediately notice the savings.

The cardiopulmonary staff at Pioneers is available to help you quit smoking, now. They provide tobacco cessation classes along with no-cost nicotine replacement therapy. Lung function testing is recommended to obtain a baseline measurement for reference and determine current disease status. Talk to your provider to determine the best program tailored to your personal health needs. An additional resource is the Colorado Quit-Line, available free of charge for support at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Call the Pioneers Medical Center cardiopulmonary staff at 970-878-9276 to begin your journey to a tobacco-free lifestyle today.

