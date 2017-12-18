Kindler in his 20th year at MHS

By Allie Willey

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | Klark Kindler has been working at the Meeker High School for 20 years as a teacher, athletic director and the boys’ basketball coach. He’s one of two teachers who have been working in the district the longest. The other is Cheri Robinson.

Over his many years at Meeker High School Kindler has taught world history, geography, U.S. history, physical education and psychology. When he first started working at Meeker High School the school had no carpet and the school’s enrollment was much smaller back in 1997. Asked about how else the school has changed over the years, Kindler said he is very pleased with the way our school has been slowly updating. The school has been doing its best to slowly update all of its technology, and the students have been improving with standardized testing. He said he feels that the kids are getting a very good education.

He didn’t always want to be a teacher. At first he wanted to be a golf professional, and after that he planned on being a sports broadcaster. He said he became a teacher in the first place because he wanted to get into coaching and he always liked working with kids. He had great teachers and coaches growing up and wanted to be like them. Meeker High School wasn’t his first school to teach at, though. Before coming to Meeker he taught for four years at Belle Fourche, S.D.

Asked how he has benefitted from the school he said, “It has become a place that feels like home, and I have worked with great people and met some great kids. We still hold old-fashioned values, and that’s the reason I’ve stayed.”

He’s proud of our educational system, and is proud of the ways we have adjusted with the times of education.

