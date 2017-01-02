King finishes cross-country run

Phil King came through Rio Blanco County in early September on a quest to run across the country for suicide awareness. He began with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean March 28 and completed the 4,000 plus mile journey, which consisted of about one marathon, or 26.2 miles, of running per day, on Nov. 26 in San Fransisco, Calif., running the last 100 yards across the beach and straight into the Pacific Ocean while family and friends cheered him on. The run was dedicated to King’s mother, Lisa, who died by suicide. Find out more about what King’s up to next at www.runforlisaking.org or learn more about suicide prevention at the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention’s website, www.afsp.org. courtesy photo

