Lady Cowboys ready to build on successes as they start the season

MEEKER | Second year girls’ basketball coach Jamie Rogers hopes to continue to build on the success of the Meeker High School girls’ sports programs this season and her teams are ready to start the season with new confidence.

“With the successes the girls had last year in track and then this fall in volleyball and softball, the girls have a new confidence,” coach Rogers said.

Meeker will be led by seniors Sierra Williams, Riley Pertile, Brittany Adams and Kiyoko Thelen.

The lady Cowboys will put three teams on their home courts this weekend, starting tonight when the varsity will play Moffat County’s JV team at 7:30 p.m., while the JV team will play Soroco in the auxiliary gym at 4:30 and Meeker’s C team will play Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

Meeker’s varsity team is on the same side of the bracket as Cedaredge and Aspen, while Rangely will play Moffat County at 4:30 p.m., with Soroco and Mesa Ridge JV starting the tournament today at 3 p.m.

Each team will play a game each day, with the championship scheduled to be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m. All teams will enjoy a pancake breakfast Saturday, followed by a three-point contest before the games begin.

“The girls have been practicing strong,” coach Rogers said. “We’re excited to see how the girls will respond to real game situations.”

