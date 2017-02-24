Lady Cowboys start post-season play

MEEKER | The Meeker girls’ basketball team lost to the Soroco Rams in Oak Creek last Friday in the final game of the regular season, placing them third in the league with a home game Wednesday (after press time) against the West Grand Mustangs, in the quarterfinal round of the District tournament. The winner will advance to the semifinal game, which will be played in DeBeque on Friday.

“It was a fast paced and exciting game,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said of the 54-57 loss to the Rams.

Meeker led by 10 points after the first period but the Rams cut Meeker’s lead to four at halftime. The lady Rams outscored Meeker in the third quarter, taking a three point lead into final stanza, which would end with Soroco winning by the same margin.

“Reese (Pertile), Megan (Shelton) and Kenzie (Turner) did an incredible job rebounding,” Coach Rogers said of the trio.

Pertile led the team with 28 points and she pulled down 17 rebounds. Shelton also had a double/double, scoring 13 points and recording 16 rebounds, while Turner scored two and finished with 10 rebounds against the Rams.

Peyton Burke scored four points, Maggie Phelan added a three-pointer, while Gracie Bradfield and Julia Dinwiddie each made a basket.

Meeker had eight steals and turn ed the ball over 26 times.

“The loss put us into third place in the league and Soroco in second,” Coach Rogers said.

The lady Cowboys finished the regular season with a 7-3 league record and are currently 11-8 overall, to start post-season play.

If Meeker beats the Mustangs Wednesday, they will play the winner of the Hayden and Soroco game, in the semifinal game Friday in DeBeque, at 5 p.m.

