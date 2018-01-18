Lady Cowboys win four more, lose one to Rangely Panthers

MEEKER | The lady Cowboys won four of five games played, starting and ending the eight-day stretch, with wins. Meeker will play two more Western Slope League games this week, playing in Collbran Friday, then hosting Vail Christian Saturday.

“Our five-game stretch was a great challenge against some really good teams,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said.

Meeker first defeated the West Grand Mustangs 51-25, then beat the Tigers in Hayden 48-28 before beating the Little Snake Rattlers, one of Wyoming’s top ranked teams, in overtime. The lady Cowboys then lost in Rangely to their Rio Blanco County rival 37-43 but came back strong and whipped North Park 65-39.

Coach Rogers said the girls did what was asked of them in Baggs, Wyo., where they came away with an overtime victory.

“We were down three and asked the girls to each take care of a specific job to get the best shot we could and that would be a win,” Coach Rogers said she told her team. “The bonus was, everyone did exactly what they were supposed to and Megan (Shelton) was able to make a three-pointer at the buzzer to send us into overtime. After that, the girls were determined to win, forcing turnovers and Megan made two more threes.”

Against the Panthers in Rangely last Thursday, the lady Cowboys jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter but they did not score a point in the second quarter and trailed 14-17 at halftime.

“We started out strong in the Rangely game and then we lost our flow,” Coach Rogers said. “The girls battled hard but we got into foul trouble and we couldn’t recover.”

Meeker recovered well after the loss, dominating the Wildcats from North Park in front of their hometown fans.

“We knew North Park would be scrappy and coming in on fresh legs, so we would have to be prepared mentally,” Coach Rogers said. “The girls found their fifth gear and responded well to North Park’s full court pressure.”

Shelton led the lady Cowboys with 65 points in the five games and pulled down 60 rebounds, while sophomore Julia Dinwiddie scored 61 points and recorded 47 rebounds. Victoria Lasker scored 48 points in the five games and brought in 37 rebounds, while Gracie Bradfield scored 30 points, and Kenzie Turner scored 19 and had 36 rebounds. Sierra Williams scored 12 points in the five games, Matilda Brown added nine, Brittney Adams four and Riley Pertile scored three.

“This weekend, we travel to Plateau Valley on Friday and Saturday, Vail Christian comes to us,” coach Rogers said.

