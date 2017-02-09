Lady Cowboys win two of three

MEEKER | The lady Cowboy basketball team won two league games and lost one non-league game last week, making their league record 6-1. They are 10-6 overall with two weeks left in the regular season. Meeker will play the top-ranked 2A Eagles in Paonia this Friday, then host the DeBeque Dragons Saturday.

Meeker lost 43-48 to the Little Snake River Rattlers at home last Thursday, then pounded Caprock Academy 81-5 in Grand Junction before whipping Hotchkiss 68-49 Saturday, also in front of Meeker fans.

“The Snake River game, we just battled the whole time,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said. “Both teams were chasing loose balls, every rebound and forcing turnovers.”

Meeker senior Reese Pertile led the lady Cowboys with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while classmate Maggie Phelan added nine points, sophomore Megan Shelton scored seven and pulled down 12 rebounds against the Rattlers. Gracie Bradfield scored four, while Julia Dinwiddie, Tori Lasker, Halle Ahrens and Peyton Burke all added a basket each.

“Gracie did a nice job of taking Snake River’s point guard out of her game in the second half,” Coach Rogers said.

Pertile, Shelton, Dinwiddie and Lasker all finished in double figures against Caprock Academy, with Pertile again leading the team with 16 points.

Pertile also led her team in the league win against the Hotchkiss Bulldogs, leading all scorers with 27 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

“Reese posted up so strong under the basket against Hotchkiss and her guards got her the basketball,” Coach Rogers said of the team work used.

Ahrens also finished in double figures with 12 points, Shelton and Dinwiddie each added seven, Phelan had five, Anna Walsh finished with four, while Lasker, Burke and Kenzi Turner all made a basket.

Meeker will play two more league games this weekend, first in Paonia against the top-ranked Eagles on the road, then they host the DeBeque Dragons Saturday with just the varsity playing at 1 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...