Lady Cowboys win two of three

MEEKER | The lady Cowboy basketball team won two of three games played last week including another league win.

Meeker beat Rangely 58-49 in front of a large hometown crowd, then went on the road to defeat the North Park Wildcats 62-44 in Walden before losing to the Little Snake Rattlers 46-38 last Saturday in Baggs, Wyo.

“The girls really stepped up last weekend and played hard,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said of the three game stretch. “The Rangely game was fun, both teams played hard and the fans had the gym roaring.”

Games between the two Rio Blanco County teams are always competitive, with fans from both towns filling the stands and all get their money’s worth.

Rangely led by six after the first quarter and Meeker cut the Panthers’ lead to four at halftime. The lady Cowboys took the lead and control of the game in third quarter with defensive pressure, causing turnovers, then capitalizing by outscoring Rangely 22-10, to take a 41-33 lead into the final quarter. Meeker scored 17 in the final quarter, one more than the Panthers, to win by nine.

Meeker increased their league record to 2-1 after the win against Rangely, then easily beat North Park by 18, in a non-league contest, before losing in Wyoming.

Meeker senior Reese Pertile led Meeker by scoring 52 points in the three games and pulling down 31 rebounds. Sophomore Megan Shelton scored 35 and finished with 25 rebounds in the three games, while senior Maggie Phelan added 31 and 23 boards and Halle Ahrens finished with 21 points, several coming from turnovers.

“Maggie was a strong leader all weekend and Reese dominated the paint,” coach Rogers said. “Halle is creating a lot of opportunities for her team with her tough defense.”

Meeker’s defense recorded 77 steals in the three games.

The lady Cowboys will play three more games this week, starting with the Tigers tonight in Hayden, then they will host the Plateau Valley Cowboys Friday and finish the weekend in Edwards against Vail Christian Saturday.

