Lady Panthers 5-1 in league

By COLT ALLRED

colt@theheraldtimes.com

RANGELY | The lady Panthers got the win in their only game of the week in Plateau Valley on Jan. 27. The team Panthers started their league faceoff a little bit slow, missing some shots at the beginning of the game, but Makenzie Cochrane broke the lid that seemed to be on the basket, and the Panthers were able to get rolling from there. At the end of the first quarter, it was a one possession ball game with the Panthers holding a two point lead. After the first buzzer however, the Panthers were on a roll, both offensively and defensively, scoring 13 points while only allowing the Plateau Valley Cowboys two points in the second quarter.

After the half, the Lady Panthers maintained their lead, continuing to outscore the Cowboys and stay safely in control of the game. The girls were able to hold off the Cowboys and win 53-36. As usual, Katelyn Brown was out front in the scoring department for the Panthers with 18 points, followed by her sister Kassidee Brown who scored 13. Skylar Thacker added 10 points. The lady Panthers are now 5-1 in league play, and are 11-3 overall. The Panthers play Hotchkiss at home Feb. 2, and will play Vail Christian in Vail Feb. 3.

Like this: Like Loading...