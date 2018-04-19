Lady Panthers ‘giving their all’

RANGELY | Spring sports are very unpredictable and that is even with the weather. The lady Panthers in the last two weeks have played five games in the sunshine, pouring rain, horrible wind and even some snow. The girls have been working hard on learning the different positions.

“The reason in knowing the different positions is because as with any sport, athletes may have to go in at any position, whether it is due to injury, sickness or being gone with other school activities,” said coach Patsy Wanstedt via email.

The team has traveled for four of the five games and even though they have not come up with a win their knowledge of the field and game time has improved their skill of knowing the sport.

“Within the past two weeks we have had different girls who have had shots on goal. At our Aspen game we had three players with shots, one from Katelyn Brown, one by Kacie Lapp and two from Maria Blakely. During our Basalt game we had two shots from Skylar Thacker with one going in. At the Vail Christian game there were two players with shots one by Kacie Lapp and two from Caeleigh Donovan. Our Rifle game had four different players who had shots: six from Skylar Thacker, one by Klaire Denny, Kacie Lapp had two and one from Maria Blakely,” Wanstedt said.

The Coal Ridge game became a defensive game. Wanstedt said the team has been working hard every day at practice and “giving it their all” for each game.

The team played at home Tuesday this week, but results were not available at press time.

Like this: Like Loading...