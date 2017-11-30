Lady Panthers open season tonight in WREA Cowboy Shootout

November 30, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Rangely Sports, Sports 0

RANGELY | The lady Panther basketball team will open the season tonight in Meeker against the Moffat County Bulldogs in the first round of the White River Electric Association Cowboy Shootout, which begins today at 4:30 p.m.
Rangely will also have a JV team, which will play the Grand Valley Cardinals in Meeker’s auxiliary gym today at 6 p.m., while both Rio Blanco County C-teams will tipoff against each other to start Friday’s action at 3 p.m.
“I’m excited about our first game out this year being against Moffat County,” Rangely head coach Jimmie Mergelman said. “It should be a good game.”
Mergelman is starting her seventh year as head coach of the lady Panthers and took her team into the second round of the regional tournament last year. Mergelman said she has 20 girls out for the team this year and “making it to the state tournament” is her team’s goal this season.
Providing the senior leadership this year will be Katelyn Brown, Halie Elam, Sarah Connor and Miekka Peck. Jeremy Lohry and Danielle Dahl will assist Mergelman with the coaching duties.

Related Articles

Meeker Sports

Lady Cowboys ready to build on successes as they start the season

November 30, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER | Second year girls’ basketball coach Jamie Rogers hopes to continue to build on the success of the Meeker High School girls’ sports programs this season and her teams are ready to start the […]

No Picture
BMS Boy's Basketball

WREA Shootout …

December 6, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

Meeker and Rangely boys’ basketball teams will play tonight in the White River Electric Cowboy Shoot, with Rangely playing Little Snake in an exhibition game today at 6 p.m., followed by Meeker against Nucla at […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply