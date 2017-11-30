Lady Panthers open season tonight in WREA Cowboy Shootout

RANGELY | The lady Panther basketball team will open the season tonight in Meeker against the Moffat County Bulldogs in the first round of the White River Electric Association Cowboy Shootout, which begins today at 4:30 p.m.

Rangely will also have a JV team, which will play the Grand Valley Cardinals in Meeker’s auxiliary gym today at 6 p.m., while both Rio Blanco County C-teams will tipoff against each other to start Friday’s action at 3 p.m.

“I’m excited about our first game out this year being against Moffat County,” Rangely head coach Jimmie Mergelman said. “It should be a good game.”

Mergelman is starting her seventh year as head coach of the lady Panthers and took her team into the second round of the regional tournament last year. Mergelman said she has 20 girls out for the team this year and “making it to the state tournament” is her team’s goal this season.

Providing the senior leadership this year will be Katelyn Brown, Halie Elam, Sarah Connor and Miekka Peck. Jeremy Lohry and Danielle Dahl will assist Mergelman with the coaching duties.

