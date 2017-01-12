Lady Panthers win one, lose one

RANGELY | In two games last weekend, the RHS lady Panthers beat Hayden 41-29 but lost to Soroco 60-50.

“We only had a four point lead on a very scrappy Hayden team at half time, but then we buckled down on defense in the second half holding them to only two points in the third quarter, which gave us the gap we needed to come out victorious,” said head coach Quinton Kent.

“We struggled offensively to points on the board. After having three weeks between games, it was like playing the first game of the season again. It was good to get back to playing again,” Kent added.

The Rangely girls’ JV beat Hayden by one point in overtime.

Saturday’s game against Soroco didn’t turn out so well for the Panthers.

“In a game where 51 fouls were committed between the two teams, it is hard to win if you don’t make your free throws,” Kent said.

Soroco shot 70 percent from the free throw line, making 21 of their 30 attempts. Rangely only made 52 percent of the 27 free throws attempted.

“Between shooting a poor percentage from the line and only 33 percent from the field, we hung around for a long time, but those missed opportunities, especially free throws and shots in the paint really hurt us,” Kent said. “Soroco is a good team that can shoot the ball really well. Chloe Veilleux from Soroco really hurt us. We were able to contain their other shooters, but she made five three-point shots and nine of 11 free throw attempts to score a game high 24 points.

Rangely was led by Katye Allred with 18 points and Katelyn Brown with 14 points.

The JV team lost to Soroco by five points.

